Why Sydney Sweeney Isn't Bothered By Rumors She Had An Affair With Glen Powell

If you're a fan of HBO shows, you've probably seen Sydney Sweeney in either "The White Lotus" or "Euphoria," or both. Sweeney's talked about how playing Cassie on "Euphoria" feels therapeutic, so luckily for her — and her fans — season 3 of "Euphoria" has been confirmed. But in the meantime, Sweeney's admirers can see her in the movie "Anyone But You," scheduled to debut in theaters in December 2023.

Her co-star in the R-rated romantic comedy is Glen Powell, who you might know from "Top Gun: Maverick" or "Scream Queens." Rumors of an off-screen romantic liaison between the two actors started in April 2023 thanks to some cozy photos of the two of them as they filmed scenes from the movie and started promoting it — and the two definitely have chemistry together.

But while some stars might be annoyed over gossip about a fling with a co-star, Sweeney has decided to not let any rumors bother her. She laughed when the topic of their potential off-screen romance came up in an interview with Variety, saying that it's all in service of the movie. "It's a rom-com. That's what people want! Glen and I don't really care," she explained. And Sweeney even seems happy to play up the rumors, saying, "[the media] want it. It's fun to give it to 'em.'"