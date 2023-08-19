Why Sydney Sweeney Isn't Bothered By Rumors She Had An Affair With Glen Powell
If you're a fan of HBO shows, you've probably seen Sydney Sweeney in either "The White Lotus" or "Euphoria," or both. Sweeney's talked about how playing Cassie on "Euphoria" feels therapeutic, so luckily for her — and her fans — season 3 of "Euphoria" has been confirmed. But in the meantime, Sweeney's admirers can see her in the movie "Anyone But You," scheduled to debut in theaters in December 2023.
Her co-star in the R-rated romantic comedy is Glen Powell, who you might know from "Top Gun: Maverick" or "Scream Queens." Rumors of an off-screen romantic liaison between the two actors started in April 2023 thanks to some cozy photos of the two of them as they filmed scenes from the movie and started promoting it — and the two definitely have chemistry together.
But while some stars might be annoyed over gossip about a fling with a co-star, Sweeney has decided to not let any rumors bother her. She laughed when the topic of their potential off-screen romance came up in an interview with Variety, saying that it's all in service of the movie. "It's a rom-com. That's what people want! Glen and I don't really care," she explained. And Sweeney even seems happy to play up the rumors, saying, "[the media] want it. It's fun to give it to 'em.'"
Flirty interactions between Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell fueled rumors
Will Gluck, director of "Anyone But You," talked to Variety about the online rumors of a fling between Sydney Sweeney and her co-star Glen Powell, and he noted how well Sweeney handled it. Gluck said, "[Sweeney] is brilliant at a lot of things, including how to deal with social media; she didn't emotionally internalize it. It was crazy, but after a while it became normal."
Sweeney told Variety that she and Powell were friends and co-workers with nothing romantic going on between them. She said, "we have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he's such a hard worker, and I'm a hard worker." Sweeney noted that the two of them even joked about the gossip surrounding them: "We talk all the time like, 'That's really funny.'" It's good to hear she's able to take it in stride!
One flirty incident between Sweeney and Powell that people thought signaled that the two were secretly more than friends happened at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas. As they introduced the first clips of "Anyone But You," Powell said they were just there because "We love seeing ourselves on the big screen." To which Sweeney said to him, "Oh, please, 'Top Gun,'" with Powell replying, "I love when she calls me that," according to People. And that got some people talking — if they were that comfortable and even flirty with each other in public, maybe there was a little something happening in private.
Sydney Sweeney is still engaged, and Powell's not her type
Social media also helped add fuel to the fire of a possible romance between Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney. Gigi Paris, a model and Powell's girlfriend of three years, unfollowed Sweeney on Instagram in April 2023. Later in April, after also unfollowing Powell, Paris posted a reel to Instagram with the caption, "know your worth & onto the next." But Paris and Powell apparently broke up weeks before rumors of a romance between Powell and Sydney Sweeney even started, per Entertainment Tonight.
As for her relationship status, Sydney Sweeney got engaged to restauranteur Jonathan Davino in early 2022; the two started dating in 2018. And it sounds like Powell wouldn't even be Sweeney's type. She told Cosmopolitan, "I don't date people in the spotlight. I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest."
So anyone still shipping Sweeney and Powell will just have to settle for their fictional relationship in "Anyone But You." Sweeney and Powell play "two college arch-nemeses [who] reunite years after graduation for a destination wedding and pretend to be lovers for their own personal reasons," per IMDb. And if their off-set banter and steamy pictures of the two of them on set are any indication, the movie is bound to become a rom-com classic.