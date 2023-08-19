How HGTV Star Alison Victoria's Boyfriend Saved Her From Losing Millions

HGTV's "Windy City Rehab" is all about Alison Victoria's efforts to restore and revitalize the historic homes of Chicago. While the show is all about modernized properties and happy homebuyers on-screen, the behind-the-scenes reality isn't always as easy-going.

Most fans know about the legal scandals that plagued "Windy City Rehab" during its first few seasons, but one renovation nearly landed Victoria in even more financial trouble. After investing over a million dollars into renovating a fourplex for a season 1 renovation, the HGTV star was unable to secure a buyer for the home, despite what the original episode conveyed to audiences.

However, it's thanks to her boyfriend, Michael Marks, that she didn't lose out on a profit entirely. While an altered version of the original Season 1 episode reveals a much lower return than Victoria expected, it's still better than being in the negative. Here's everything we know about how Alison Victoria's boyfriend saved her from losing millions.