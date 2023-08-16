Royal Expert Predicts King Charles III's Fondest 75th Birthday Wish (But We Can't See It Happening)

King Charles III's pared-down 75th birthday is not going to be a big to-do, but royal experts believe he has a birthday wish for a family reunion. Angela Levin, journalist and biographer of the royal family, thinks Charles will want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to join his scaled-back, intimate birthday celebrations with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. "Charles would want Harry and Meghan's children there," Levin said to The Sun Online. She added, "If Harry and Meghan want to make an excuse, that's their decision." Levin also mentioned how Harry wanted an apology after his and Meghan's Platinum Jubilee snubs. She said if Harry went to Charles' birthday celebrations for that apology, " ... then he can get lost."

Charles has yet to meet either of Harry's children, and his landmark birthday could be the perfect time for him to meet them. Levin predicted that even if the whole family is invited, perhaps only Harry and his eldest child Archie will attend Charles' birthday.

However, it seems unlikely that this birthday wish will come to fruition because Harry and Meghan did not receive invitations to the one-year commemoration of Queen Elizabeth II's passing. The other royals are planning to meet at Balmoral Castle on September 8, 2023, but a source said, "There hasn't been any outreach to them" (via The Sun). Harry and Meghan will be in Germany for the Invictus Games on September 9, so if an invitation was extended, they could probably attend the commemoration.