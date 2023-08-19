Days Of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week Of 8/21: Xander Faces Sarah's Truth, EJ's Worries Grow

August might be coming to a close, but the heavy-hitting storylines on "Days of Our Lives" are just getting started. As the Fall season approaches, fans can expect to see epic conclusions to months-long plot lines, romance ramp-up, and the long-awaited return of a fan-favorite character.

Aside from those moments, viewers will see more of Salem's characters reeling from the news of Victor's death, Sloan growing desperate to keep her secret about Nicole's baby, and Ava's break from reality. Currently, the biggest storylines on the soap are Victor's death, the love square between Nicole, EJ, Sloan, and Eric, and Sarah's secret pregnancy.

For viewers that would like to know, here is what's going to happen on "Days of Our Lives" the week of August 21, 2023.