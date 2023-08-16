Wardrobe Malfunctions At Royal Weddings

Virginia Woolf — one of England's most celebrated writers who, in fact, had quite a lot to say about the royal family — once made it a great point to remind the common folk that royals are mortal beings just like everyone else. "Real people live in Buckingham Palace," Woolf wrote in 1939. "But always smiling, perfectly dressed, immune, we like to imagine, if not from death and sorrow, still from the humdrum and the pettifogging." At the time, Woolf's commentary on the royal family was deemed too edgy for print, so it stayed on ice for decades. The essay was first published in 1974 — over 30 years after Woolf died.

Thanks to on-screen dramas like "The Crown," movies like "Spencer," or even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's no-holds-barred interview with Oprah Winfrey, it could not be more apparent that royals are indeed humans like us. Moreover, though the royal family takes the utmost care and preparation in ensuring that they are consistently "perfect" and presentable to the public, even they cannot escape the reality of mistakes, mishaps, and accidents in the eyes of the surrounding world.

While the Windsors have experienced their fair share of stumbles and faux pas over the decades, it seems that royal weddings are no exception to setbacks — particularly setbacks in the wardrobe department. Here, we're exploring all of the fashion incidents at royal weddings that remind us that they, too, are humans like us.