How Margot Robbie Spent Her Millions After Becoming Famous

Margot Robbie has become one of Hollywood's most recognizable stars, especially in the wake of the globally successful "Barbie" movie. She's also one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. The actor earned a staggering $50 million for appearing in (and producing) the splashy pink summer blockbuster, a salary that could definitely buy a few mansions, a brand-new Barbie Jeep, and an expensive beachfront vacation. This wasn't Robbie's first multi-million-dollar paycheck, however. Reportedly, she made around $10 million for 2020's "Birds of Prey," per Variety.

So, what was Robbie's first priority after becoming a world-famous millionaire? She paid off her mother's mortgage, of course. "Everything I owed my mom, I had it written down," she said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

Robbie's mother, Sarie Kessler, raised the future actor and her siblings solo on a farm in Australia. She also supported her daughter financially while she was just starting out in the industry. "She'd take money out of like the house mortgage, lend me money ... one day when I made enough money, I just paid that whole mortgage off completely," the "Barbie" star explained. In fact, taking care of this financial burden was her mom's 60th birthday present in 2014. It really beats a birthday cake, if you ask us.

After that, Robbie began saving and even launched her own production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, alongside her future husband Tom Ackerly, in 2014. Through the company, the "Babylon" actor aims to empower women through female-led stories.