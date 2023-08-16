The Woman Dodi Fayed Was Engaged To Before Meeting Princess Diana

Emad El-Din Mohamed Abdel Moneim Fayed, aka "Dodi," was the son of wealthy businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed, and was perhaps best-known for being the romantic partner of Princess Diana before their untimely deaths in 1997. He was deemed as a "playboy" who was briefly married in the 1980s, and he was frequently photographed with famous women. While his relationship with Diana was undoubtedly his most famous one, Fayed was reportedly set to wed another woman at the time.

Meet Kelly Fisher, the woman Fayed was engaged to before meeting Diana. As if being in a love triangle was not messy enough, she had to grapple with a legal battle, heartbreak, and unbelievable grief in the harsh glare of the international spotlight. As she once told The Sun, "You go in the course of three weeks from being engaged to Dodi to being left for the most famous, gorgeous woman in the world, to them all dying."

Read on to learn the key facts about Fisher, including the details surrounding her romance with Fayed, her complicated relationship with his family, and how she moved on after his death.