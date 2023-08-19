Ivanka Trump Made Waves When She Appeared On The View Without This One Key Accessory

Nowadays, when a woman is spotted not wearing her wedding ring, most don't think much of it. After all, we're used to seeing silicone bands or even tattoos on couples who have tied the knot. So if we even notice a bare ring finger, we're much less likely to clutch our pearls than our grandmothers, who wouldn't be caught dead leaving the house without their diamond on full display.

But Ivanka Trump definitely caught some flak when she appeared on "The View" without her wedding ring. The more seasoned hosts of the hit talk show were quick to notice and even called her out on it. During her 2009 appearance, Barbara Walters, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sherri Shepherd raised their eyebrows at Trump's uncouth behavior.

According to People, it was Hasselbeck who actually pointed it out, arguing that wearing it should be like second nature. The former first daughter, who had only been married for just over a week at the time, reasoned that she simply forgot to put her ring on.