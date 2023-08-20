Jennifer Aniston Was Reportedly Caught In Harvey Weinstein's Crosshairs Thanks To False Rumors

News broke in October 2017 that Harvey Weinstein had sexually assaulted and harassed women in Hollywood for decades. Actors Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan went on the record with The New York Times describing what he'd done to them. Five days later, on October 10, Ronan Farrow's tell-all piece on Weinstein's lengthy history of abuse came out in The New Yorker, which added Mira Sorvino and Asia Argento, Italian actor and filmmaker, to the list of famous victims.

In the end, nearly 90 women came forward to confirm that they'd been sexually assaulted or harassed by Weinstein, and many of them had been paid off in a pattern of behavior that lasted throughout his Hollywood tenure. Weinstein and his spokespeople were working to do damage control after the articles were published, and they were fielding requests for comments from the media about the various accusations of wrongdoing.

One such allegation was that Weinstein had groped Jennifer Aniston. It turned out to be a rumor and nothing was published with that claim. But, when he heard about the potential of an Aniston accusation, Weinstein chillingly replied with, "Jen Aniston should be killed," (via Variety).

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).