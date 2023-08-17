Elia Cantu's Birthday Tribute To DAYS Co-Star Jackee Harry Is A Hilarious TV Throwback

Long before Jackée Harry took Salem by storm as the assertive and boisterous Paulina Price on "Days of Our Lives," she appeared on the classic 1985 sitcom "227" as the wacky Sandra Clark who was obsessed with men. One of the most memorable episodes is Season 4's "And the Survey Says..." in which the family appears on the hit game show "Family Feud" but is split into two teams. Sandra is on one team while Mary Jenkins — played by "The Jeffersons" alum Marla Gibbs — is on the other. Hilarity ensues as Sandra is asked the usual survey questions by then-host Ray Combs and answers them all with something about men. Ultimately, none of her answers match those given by the audience, and she bombs big time, with Mary wisecracking throughout the segment.

While Harry's Paulina adds quite a bit of levity to "Days," sometimes to the chagrin of her husband Abe Carver (James Reynolds), fans may not be aware that costar Elia Cantu, who plays the serious and stalwart detective Jada Hunter, also has an extremely funny side in real life. Not only is she an incredible makeup artist, offering her services through her website and Instagram page, but she's also well-versed in improv and doing celebrity impersonations. Using those comedic skills, she recently created a hilarious video that not only was a birthday surprise for Harry but also honored Harry's "227" character Sandra Clark.