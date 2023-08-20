Pamela Anderson Still Holds On To An Iconic Reminder Of Her Baywatch Past

Not only does Pamela Anderson have her own "Baywatch" bathing suit for the ultimate throwback, but she also unveiled a collaboration with swimsuit company Frankies Bikinis in spring 2023. Francesca Aiello founded Frankies Bikinis and she's known Anderson for a long time, saying, "Pamela is truly beautiful inside and out, she exudes strength, kindness, love for all living things. I have looked up to her for as long as I can remember, and to be able to work on a swimwear line together is an absolute dream come true for me" (via People).

In an Instagram post sharing a promotional photo for the collection (where she's wearing a familiar red one-piece), Anderson shared how thrilled she was about it. The actor also described the bathing suit line as "A dream come true — And who better to do this with than the sweetest girl from Paradise Cove." Anderson tagged Aiello's account and added, "She grew up before my eyes, with my boys — our story is authentic and unique."

Anderson spoke with InStyle and said how proud she is of Aiello's success. On the swimsuits themselves, Anderson said, "All of these pieces are inspired by the past, but feel more modern than ever."