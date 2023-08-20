Kody Brown's Messy Sister Wives Splits Have Changed His Views On Marriage Entirely

Polygamist Kody Brown has been making headlines with his three breakups, which were all shared with the world on TLC's "Sister Wives." Now, the patriarch is seemingly over the controversial lifestyle altogether. After Christine, Janelle, and Meri Brown packed their bags and left him, Kody only had one partner left, which wasn't the situation he signed up for.

Still, despite openly advocating for the practice that's mostly not legally recognized in the world, Kody has been doubting it for a while. Even before the failure of his marriages, according to People, he admitted to struggling with the family dynamic and even blamed God for making everything so hard on him. The thing is, he wasn't raised in a plural family himself. Instead, Kody got involved in the polygamous lifestyle later in life, which may be the reason that this way of living simply doesn't come naturally to him.

As the star changes his views on marriage in the aftermath of his messy splits, his remaining spouse, Robyn Brown, might be getting the short end of the stick. After being in the Brown family for the shortest time, the fourth sister-wife saw her polygamist dream evaporate right before her eyes. Will Kody be enough for her?