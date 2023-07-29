How Kody Brown Got Involved In The Polygamous Lifestyle

TLC's hit show "Sister Wives" introduced viewers to a world that had previously been somewhat hidden in the mainstream. Back in 2010, patriarch Kody Brown let cameras film his multiple wives and children to provide a glimpse of what a plural family was really like. While the Brown family has become recognizable and perhaps even relatable, many wonder what made Kody opt to live in a plural marriage.

The question is perhaps even more sought after since the disintegration of Kody's marriages. While Kody once had four wives, he presently only has one monogamous relationship with Robyn Brown, his fourth wife. In 2021, Christine Brown announced via Instagram that she left her husband, writing, "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave." Then, on the show, second wife Janelle confirmed to TLC that she and Kody had been separated for several months, stating "Kody and I have separated and I'm happy, really happy." In January 2023, he and his first wife Meri released a joint statement about their decision to part ways.

With three of his four wives gone, Kody may be wondering what possessed him to get involved in it in the first place.