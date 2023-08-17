Why Martha Madison Is Leaving Days Of Our Lives And Belle Behind

Martha Madison has played spunky attorney Belle Black on "Days of Our Lives" since 2004, and now it seems this chapter in her life is coming to a close.

The much sought-after lawyer has recently tried to help her brother, Brady Black (Eric Marstolf), in a custody hearing with the scheming Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) over their infuriatingly naughty daughter, Rachel Black (Finley Rose Slater). Shockingly, instead of being granted shared custody, the judge gave full custody to Kristen, which was a devastating blow to Brady, and a maddening loss for Belle. Throughout the years, Belle has faced a lot of tough situations but has always been able to rely on her on-again-off-again love Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer). She did recently have a fling with the duplicitous E.J. DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel), but that ultimately went nowhere.

The fact that the show has only used Belle sparingly over the last few years, coupled with the done-before-it-started romance with E.J., has frustrated Madison. However, not only has she found work on other shows, such as "One Mississippi" and "A Place Called Hollywood," fans may not be aware that she has another career as the director of recruitment for a staffing company called One Haus. It's a good thing, too, because her dissatisfaction with being cast aside on "Days" has fueled her desire to leave the show once and for all.