Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Once Embraced Her Mom's Biggest Fashion Faux Pas

Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow's eldest daughter, is already finding her footing in the fashion world. Propelled by her mother's fame, she made headlines at Paris Fashion Week in 2023 dressed head-to-toe in Chanel. "Karl Lagerfeld met Apple Martin when she was 4 years old and declared that one day she'd be a Chanel girl," fashion writer Derek Blasberg shared on Instagram following her Fashion Week debut, excitedly declaring, "It happened today!" Although Martin doesn't consider herself to be all-that-trendy, she does have a preference for '90s fashion — convenient, considering her mother's collection of designer clothes from the decade.

"I love sweaters and oversized cardigans, loafers, and a good pair of comfy Levis," she told Vogue, adding, "The most important thing for me is feeling like my genuine self when wearing an outfit; I'm aiming for a mix of classic '90s and cool grandpa." She's truly an It girl in the making. Long before Martin was born, Paltrow was consistently treating us to iconic fashion moments, although she also had her fair share of red-carpet flops. Notably, critics lambasted the gown the actor wore to the 74th Academy Awards, a sheer black Alexander McQueen number that left little to the imagination up top.

She styled the dress with a bold smokey eye, a French braid, and a cord necklace. Fashion magazines called the look "unflattering" and "a fashion disaster" at the time, per The Independent. Over two decades later, Martin proved them wrong. She posed in her mother's biggest fashion "faux pas" and demonstrated that, just maybe, Paltrow was ahead of her time.