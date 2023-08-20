Luke Macfarlane And Erin Krakow Were Connected Before They Ever Made A Hallmark Movie

Many Hallmark actors have become something of a legend on the channel for their frequent appearances in the network's movies. Erin Krakow is one of them. She has acted in many Hallmark movies and plays dual roles on "When Calls the Heart" as actor and executive producer. She also co-executive produced the Hallmark film "A Summer Romance."

In 2019, Krakow appeared in "Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen" alongside fellow Hallmark star Luke McFarlane. However, the two shared an industry connection before their joint tenure in feel-good TV Movies: the duo went to The Juilliard School together. Macfarlane has said he chose to study acting because he didn't want to follow in his family's footsteps into the medical field. His success on-screen suggests that was a good decision.

Krakow told TV Insider that making a film with Macfarlane "was really fun because [he] and I went to college together in New York, and he was an upperclassman, so I looked up to him, but we didn't really get to work together in school." She added, "It was a lot of fun to get to work together on this movie and reminisce about our time at school and just become closer pals. He's a really great guy."