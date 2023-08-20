Kelly Rowland Told The World Blue Ivy's Gender Before Beyoncé Was Ready

After Beyoncé famously revealed her baby bump at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, the world was buzzing about the birth of her and Jay-Z's first child. While the couple had kept their personal matters pretty low-key, it ended up being close family friend Kelly Rowland who spilled the beans about their baby girl. In an interview on Billy Mann's "Yeah, I F*cked That Up" podcast, Rowland revisited the moment when she accidentally let the sex of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's first child slip. In 2011, the songstress misspoke about her future niece in an interview with Bang Showbiz.

"I have no idea what I'm going to buy Beyoncé at the baby shower because Jay is going to buy that little girl every single thing possible," Rowland gushed (via Complex). Of the decade-old incident, she revealed to Billy Mann that it was the biggest interview mistake she's ever made. "That was the worst moment ever. It was no one's business," she said on the "Yeah, I F*cked That Up" episode.

While Rowland's slipup was an honest mistake, she said that it was still a special moment that the first-time parents deserved to share. She continued: "I felt terrible because it's not my news. It was honestly the worst. It wasn't my news to share." While she was upset by the whole ordeal, the two's friendship was not impacted. Rowland is now an aunt to all three of Beyoncé's children: Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir.