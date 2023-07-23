Beyoncé's Parents Are Especially Close To One Destiny's Child Member

In addition to superstars Beyoncé and Solange, Tina Knowles-Lawson has maintained that she, in fact, has three daughters. As the mama of the group and costume designer for Destiny's Child, it's no surprise that Tina also helped raise Kelly Rowland. Before they were platinum-selling vocalists, Beyoncé and Kelly first met when they were 9 years old, at rehearsals for their first girl group "Girls Tyme" in Houston. Since then, the two have been inseparable — with Tina claiming Kelly as one of her own daughters, especially after she moved in with the Knowles family.

Tina wrote to the "Motivation" singer in a heartfelt open letter for Mother's Day in 2021. "Kelly, I know without a doubt that you were a true gift from God," reads her letter in Time Magazine. "You came to live with us when you were only 11 years old. You were the sweetest, most kind person I had ever met and you still are. You are also a true survivor."

Affectionately referring to her as "Mama Tina," Kelly has constantly given her mother figure praise. "I remember the first time I went to Tina's salon in Houston, Texas, and seeing a strong Black woman with her own business," Kelly told Marie Claire. "She was so beautiful and glamorous: a role model."