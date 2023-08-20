Mary-Kate Olsen Was Stuck Living With Her Ex-Husband's First Wife Before Their Divorce

Former child star and fashion icon Mary-Kate Olsen has a long dating history. However, Olsen said goodbye to the bachelorette life when she married Olivier Sarkozy, a French banker and brother of Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy. Olsen and Sarkozy met at a party and started their relationship in 2012. The pair became engaged in 2014 and tied the knot in November 2015. This was Olsen's first marriage and Sarkozy's second; he divorced his first wife and mother of his two children, Charlotte Sarkozy, in 2010, after 14 years of marriage.

That said, Pagix Six reported that Sarkozy's ex-wife Charlotte may have inadvertently contributed to the demise of Olsen and Sarkozy's marriage. In May 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, news broke out that Olsen was ending her marriage to Sarkozy. Page Six states that Olsen and Sarkozy broke up in April while on lockdown in Bridgehampton, New York. A source told the publication that Sarkozy decided to have Charlotte move into the couple's home, which did not go well with Olsen.

The source explained, "Maybe French people culturally have a different view of marriage, and while Mary-Kate loves his children, it was too much to have his ex-wife living with them during the pandemic. Would you want the ex-wife living with you for an unforeseeable amount of time in the middle of a crisis?" Olsen split with Sarkozy, and their breakup only went downhill from there.