Mary-Kate Olsen Was Stuck Living With Her Ex-Husband's First Wife Before Their Divorce
Former child star and fashion icon Mary-Kate Olsen has a long dating history. However, Olsen said goodbye to the bachelorette life when she married Olivier Sarkozy, a French banker and brother of Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy. Olsen and Sarkozy met at a party and started their relationship in 2012. The pair became engaged in 2014 and tied the knot in November 2015. This was Olsen's first marriage and Sarkozy's second; he divorced his first wife and mother of his two children, Charlotte Sarkozy, in 2010, after 14 years of marriage.
That said, Pagix Six reported that Sarkozy's ex-wife Charlotte may have inadvertently contributed to the demise of Olsen and Sarkozy's marriage. In May 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, news broke out that Olsen was ending her marriage to Sarkozy. Page Six states that Olsen and Sarkozy broke up in April while on lockdown in Bridgehampton, New York. A source told the publication that Sarkozy decided to have Charlotte move into the couple's home, which did not go well with Olsen.
The source explained, "Maybe French people culturally have a different view of marriage, and while Mary-Kate loves his children, it was too much to have his ex-wife living with them during the pandemic. Would you want the ex-wife living with you for an unforeseeable amount of time in the middle of a crisis?" Olsen split with Sarkozy, and their breakup only went downhill from there.
Inside Mary-Kate Olsen's messy split from Olivier Sarkozy
According to Page Six, Olivier Sarkozy and the relationship between his ex-wife, Charlotte Sarkozy, is strictly platonic. So, why did Mary-Kate Olsen leave? A source said, "It was simply erosion ... growing apart. No cheating or betrayals ... sometimes couples just run their course. The plan to move in his family was his way of moving on and the final straw for Mary-Kate." Another source told People that Olsen's demanding fashion career was to blame for the split. Whatever the case, Olsen attempted to file for divorce in April 2020 but was unable to do so because of pandemic court closures.
In May 2020, she sought an emergency order to end her marriage, citing that Sarkozy was kicking her out of their New York City apartment and ending the lease without telling her. In an affidavit, Olsen explained (via People), "I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home that we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well." Olsen added that she needed more time than Sarkozy had given her to move. Despite this, a judge denied Olsen's request.
Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy finalized their divorce in 2021
Months after Mary-Kate Olsen sought a speedy divorce from Olivier Sarkozy, her wish came true. In January 2021, Olsen and Sarkozy reached an agreement and finalized their divorce. While the details of this settlement are unclear, the Daily Mail reported that Olsen's $250 million net worth remained untouched. Moreover, she and Sarkozy agreed to sell a townhome they owned together in New York City. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Mary-Kate and Sarkozy remained amicable but that Olsen was glad her divorce proceedings were officially over. They said, "It's a new year and she's ready for a fresh start without this weighing her down."
Olsen has moved on since her split with Sarkozy. In October 2020, a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the designer was casually dating. Shortly after finalizing her divorce, Mary-Kate was spotted having dinner with John Cooper, CEO of Brightwire, a company that publishes financial news. Per E! News, a source said, "It definitely looks like they are dating." They added, "There was a lot of flirting going on between Mary-Kate and John. They were constantly looking over and smiling at each other."
Mary-Kate, as well as her twin sister Ashley Olsen, are known to be notoriously private. At the time of this publication, it's unclear if Mary-Kate Olsen is single or not. In 2022, Sarkozy was rumored to be dating model Elle Macpherson.