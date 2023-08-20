Why Didn't Tori Spelling's Mogul Dad Aaron Leave Her A Bigger Inheritance?

Tori Spelling has spun quite the life story over the years. There's so much to unpack concerning her upbringing, relationships, and life that it can be difficult to know what's fiction and fact. We do know for certain that her father, Aaron Spelling, was hugely successful. Famous for his work with shows like "Charlie's Angels" and "Beverly Hills, 90210," the "most prolific producer in television history" — yes, he really holds the Guinness world record for it — was incredibly wealthy.

Tori, on the other hand, is decidedly less so. It's reported that recently her net worth fell to around a quarter of a million dollars, and after separating from her husband Dean McDermott, the actress and her five children were living in an RV. That's because her father isn't as generous as Daddy Warbucks. When Aaron passed away in 2006, he had an estimated $600 million, which would be about $900 million in 2023. Tori and her brother are thought to have received just a fraction of that as their inheritance, approximately $800,000.

Candy Spelling, Tori's mother and Aaron's wife, believes her daughter's spending habits were to blame. Regarding Tori's shopping habits, Candy told The New York Times, "She would close a store and drop $50,000 to $60,000, I never did anything like that. She just went crazy." Candy alluded that her daughter's lack of control is why she only received a small scrap of the Spelling pie.