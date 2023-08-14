Tori Spelling's Financial Struggles Have Been Well Documented Throughout The Years

Throughout the years, Tori Spelling has admitted to having bad money habits. As a child, she had everything one could ever dream of and grew up in a huge mansion with 123 rooms. "Walking that house was just, phew. Just taking that elevator up to the second floor was like too much to handle," the actress confessed in her 90210MG podcast. Later, she attended the prestigious Harvard-Westlake School and took acting lessons under the guidance of an elite coach. A business manager took care of her finances, which allowed her to focus on her acting career.

But while all this sounds great, it may have worked against her. "Unfortunately, I never quite learned about money. Now [that I'm] raising kids of my own, I'm like, that is so important," she said on her YouTube show, "Tori Tried and True." Spelling has also had her reality show, "True Tori," canceled in 2014, which contributed to her financial woes. Two years later, she was sued for failing to pay over $87,500 in credit card debt, but this didn't stop her from overspending.

The mother of five confessed in her memoir, "sTori Telling," that "bad shopping habits die hard." "She would close a store and drop $50,000 to $60,000," her mother, Candy Spelling, told The New York Times. The Hollywood star also refused to accept help from her late father, the producer Aaron Spelling, saying that she'd rather go bankrupt.