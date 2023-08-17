Sorry Tabayana Ali, We Don't Think Trina Should Be Nice To Esme On General Hospital
On August 16, Soap Hub reported on a "General Hospital" fan event in which Tabyana Ali, who plays Trina Robinson, explained why her character is being nice to the evil Esme Prince (Avery Pohl). She's holding back due to Esme's circumstances: she's got a baby and no memory of the havoc she's wreaked. Ali said Trina's thinking, "I don't want to be a source of a problem." Seriously? Esme has been the source of many problems since arriving in Port Charles in 2021.
The baby in question is the younger brother of Trina's boyfriend, Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) — who also happens to be Esme's ex. Spencer is living with Esme to help care for the child, which Trina is unhappy with. However, instead of talking to Spencer about her concerns, she confided in her mother, Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr), who despises both Spencer and Esme. But Ali understands Trina's decision, saying, "She feels like maybe she would be adding on to Spencer's problems by doing that."
Excuses, excuses. Ali further rationalizes that Trina doesn't want to upset her mother by having Spencer around because her stepfather, Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner), is dealing with paralysis, and Spencer has his hands full with baby Ace. She feels that Trina might eventually reach a boiling point and let everyone know what she's really thinking. But if that time ever comes, it could be too little, too late, and Spencer could end up back in the arms of his malevolent ex-girlfriend, Esme.
Trina should stop holding back
Before her amnesia, Esme Prince was a master manipulator. That skill doesn't vanish with memory loss — at least not on soaps. Esme may have forgotten that she recorded Spencer Cassadine's friends having sex, released it online, and framed Trina for it, but those she wronged haven't. On the July 11 episode, Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) — one of the victims of Esme's revenge porn video — felt she could see Esme's true colors shining through when she spied on her and Spencer having a warm moment.
Let's be frank here: We see how Esme looks at Spencer, and whether she's feigning amnesia or not, she's attracted to him — especially when he's taking care of Ace. Meanwhile, Trina is nice. Sometimes too nice. In this situation, she needs to let Spencer know that she's uncomfortable with him cohabitating with Esme, and they should work out some ground rules and boundaries. Let's not forget Esme's father was serial killer Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom), who played the long game by faking locked-in syndrome for what felt like years. She could be doing the same thing by faking amnesia to ingratiate herself with everyone around her. In fact, Spencer already seems to be warming up to her despite her previous crimes and the fact she cheated on him with his father, Nikolas Cassadine (then Marcus Coloma) — a tryst from which baby Ace was conceived.
Trina better stop being so kind to Esme, or she just might lose her boyfriend.