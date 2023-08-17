Sorry Tabayana Ali, We Don't Think Trina Should Be Nice To Esme On General Hospital

On August 16, Soap Hub reported on a "General Hospital" fan event in which Tabyana Ali, who plays Trina Robinson, explained why her character is being nice to the evil Esme Prince (Avery Pohl). She's holding back due to Esme's circumstances: she's got a baby and no memory of the havoc she's wreaked. Ali said Trina's thinking, "I don't want to be a source of a problem." Seriously? Esme has been the source of many problems since arriving in Port Charles in 2021.

The baby in question is the younger brother of Trina's boyfriend, Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) — who also happens to be Esme's ex. Spencer is living with Esme to help care for the child, which Trina is unhappy with. However, instead of talking to Spencer about her concerns, she confided in her mother, Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr), who despises both Spencer and Esme. But Ali understands Trina's decision, saying, "She feels like maybe she would be adding on to Spencer's problems by doing that."

Excuses, excuses. Ali further rationalizes that Trina doesn't want to upset her mother by having Spencer around because her stepfather, Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner), is dealing with paralysis, and Spencer has his hands full with baby Ace. She feels that Trina might eventually reach a boiling point and let everyone know what she's really thinking. But if that time ever comes, it could be too little, too late, and Spencer could end up back in the arms of his malevolent ex-girlfriend, Esme.