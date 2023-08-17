The Tragic Story Of Carson Daly
The following article references mental health struggles, suicide, and murder.
Since the late '90s, Carson Daly has been a staple of the small screen. The television personality's glory days of video jockeying for MTV's "Total Request Live" are remembered as fondly as his current hosting stint as one of NBC's star presenters. Over his decades-long broadcasting career, Daly has found his niche in a whole range of subject matters, graduating from the pop-inclined musical 2000s era to sobering discussions surrounding mental health and other issues of social import. The longtime show host told Forbes that he changed tack rather consciously: "My priorities have completely shifted gears on that whole notion of 15 minutes of fame. Being a workaholic is my defense against losing the good life."
Behind the fame and popularity that streamed in unobstructed for Daly through the years, times weren't always happy. The beloved showman has faced more than his fair share of trials, since childhood no less, that span all the way from personal mental health struggles to the loss of people close to him. A major portion of Daly's NBC hosting themes derive from his own experiences, with his widespread appeal keeping audiences tuned in to his relatable life-history commentary. The prevalence of social media, of course, has only expanded the scope for the famously free-spoken host to connect his fans to his life's good, bad, and ugly. Here's the tragic story of Carson Daly and what makes his television legacy distinct in the industry.
When Carson Daly was 5, his father died
Carson Daly encountered tragedy early on in his life. As a 5-year-old, he was confronted with the death of his father, James Daly, who died of bladder cancer. The NBC host eventually found paternal support from his mother's second husband but never lost touch with his father's presence. On a 2020 episode of "Today," Daly shared that his father was cancer-free around the time that he and his sister were born; unfortunately, the disease returned. Young Daly didn't find it easy to navigate the loss of a parent: "I get pictures mixed up with actual memories. I remember, being a teenager, actually feeling guilty for that." In 2020, the pandemic-induced quarantine presented an opportunity for Daly to find closure.
In an emotionally charged endeavor, Daly recreated a vintage photo of his father as he was in the months before his death. Daly Sr. was pictured pouring drinks at what his famous son said was his childhood home. The then-and-now project was executed with precision, involving green screen mastery and the works. Daly even slipped on the purple UCLA jacket his father wore in the original picture — but not without acknowledging the immutably complex quality of the old memory. "That dichotomy I see in Dad's face when I look at that picture. I don't know if he's running from fear or head into it," he reflected.
Carson Daly has lived with anxiety since childhood
Through his candor on the subject, especially regarding his own experiences with it, Carson Daly has emerged as a leading morning show voice on mental health and the normalization of therapy. His own encounters with anxiety began young, with Daly describing himself as a "worrywart kid" in a personal segment on "Today" in 2018. In what was one of his first full disclosures about his mental health struggles, Daly explained what it was like living as a public figure prone to panic attacks that could take hold of him even when he was on-air. "This is the way I was born, this is the way I'm hardwired, this is kind of the downside of the way God made me," he said.
The NBC host is diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), a condition that affects over 3% of the American population. Yet, less than half of those affected by it ever seek professional treatment. Daly counts himself in the minority, having sought out cognitive behavioral therapy that is as much a part of his self-care routine as anything else. On busier days, Daly's anxiety is worse: "My mind starts racing and I start to spiral a little bit," he wrote in an essay for Today. His coping techniques include talking freely about anxiety, which has been a step in the right direction to destigmatize his condition. As Daly says, "There's nothing wrong with me."
The chaos at Woodstock '99 made him fear for his life
Carson Daly's golden days at MTV are fondly preserved in millennial memory as some of his most successful. His popularity as the youth host for a new generation entering a new millennium is recorded for posterity in the channel's ratings, which boomed under Daly's charge as the face of "TRL." Things weren't always smooth-sailing for Daly though, with the beloved host even once having to navigate a life-or-death situation. Daly revisited the disaster that was Woodstock '99 following the release of a 2022 Netflix documentary about the fateful event. A revival of the original 1969 peace and love spectacle that occupied a significant moment in rock history, Woodstock '99 is remembered as a lawless weekend — and Daly, covering the chaos for MTV, had front-row seats to the madness.
On Instagram, Daly recalled "getting pelted with bottles, rocks, lighters, all of it" as the crowds got out of control. "All I can say is I thought I was going to die." Daly had to be raced out of the festival after the situation progressively worsened, giving him the impression of a "country during military conflict." Woodstock's failure in 1999 was greatly attributed to poor management at the festival, with Daly giving a lowdown on "Today." "The infrastructure wasn't built right," he stated. "These kids were slowly getting dehydrated and angry. It was male toxicity at its worst."
His breakup with Jennifer Love Hewitt left him 'humiliated'
In his early TV presenter days, Carson Daly dated some of the most high-profile names in showbiz, including Jennifer Love Hewitt. The pair coupled up in the late 1990s, after what Hewitt told Rolling Stone was a two-second meeting during Daly's MTV days. Their frequent collaborations for MTV brought them closer and they kicked off an affair that encapsulated the saucy flavor of the millennial romantic season, spanning many red carpet appearances and several months. As Hewitt said in 1999, "I think we deserve a huge round of applause. I think we've done a really good job — it's been almost a year now."
But before the year could run out, their relationship ran its course. As Daly told People (via The Washington Post), he apparently found out about his split from Hewitt in the most unsavory manner, with shock jock Howard Stern announcing it on the radio. "If we were going to break up officially like this, maybe we could have just talked about it. I don't see why you had to tell your publicist," Daly recalled telling his ex, admitting to feeling "humiliated."
Five years later, the pair reunited on-air for NBC's "Last Call with Carson Daly" (via InStyle). Though they looked back at their romance fondly (and a little awkwardly), Daly didn't mince his words when it came to revisiting the breakup. "It ended a little weird," he said, to which Hewitt replied, "It did but that doesn't matter."
He lost his mom and stepdad within weeks of each other
Life dealt Carson Daly a tough hand in 2017. That year, the NBC host lost both his parents in quick succession. Pattie Daly Caruso — who, like her son, was a longtime media personality with a television series of her own and even appeared alongside Daly on "The Voice" — died at her California home in September following a heart attack, the Desert Sun reported. Daly was barely given any time to cope with the heartbreaking loss of his mother when, just five weeks later, his stepfather Richard Caruso died. Daly had notified fans about his stepfather's failing health in the days before his death. "Short story, been a rough month for my fam. Mom passing. Dad's health in peril," he tweeted (via Page Six). Caruso, who had bone cancer, died in October.
Daly was exceptionally close to both his parents, including his stepfather, whom he honored as "the greatest man we ever knew" in a touching tribute on Instagram. "He exemplified great faith, loyalty to family & hard work. ... He's reunited with mom now." After losing his biological dad at age 5, Daly found a strong father figure in Caruso — but it took some time for Richard to become Pops. "He never tried to force anything in creating a relationship with me and my sister," Daly told Kingdom magazine, revealing that their shared interest in golf played a big role in deepening their bond.
The heartbreaking letter Carson Daly found after her mom died
Carson Daly's commitment to raising cancer awareness is personal. The disease claimed the lives of the NBC showman's father and stepfather — and almost his mother's, too. Pattie Daly Caruso was a breast cancer survivor, having recovered from the disease decades before she died in 2017 of a heart attack. In the days following her death, which coincided with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Daly shared that the family had unearthed an old "goodbye" letter Daly Caruso wrote back in 1998 when she was dealing with cancer. "She clearly thought she might not make it. We never knew," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of his mother's handwritten note.
"When cancer comes into your living room and afflicts yourself or someone close to you it's scary," Daly told EmpowHER. Having his mother go through cancer was a tough period for Daly also because he was living far from her in the opposite end of the country. The death of Daly Caruso was especially shocking and sudden considering that only a few hours before she passed away, she had been tending to her husband's cancer-induced ill health. On his mother's death anniversary years later, Daly shared his final heartwarming text exchange with her, in which she called him "the best son on the planet earth." She added, "Thanks for all you did and do to make our lives better and to make us so proud of you."
Losing his parents changed his relationship with his own kids
Losing his parents within weeks of each other in 2017 was a momentous event in Carson Daly's life, and it had a profound impact on the relationship he shares with his four children. "I sometimes try to love my kids, I think, less, almost on purpose, because I'm so scared of loving them too much," he shared on "Today," invoking the close bond he shared with his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso. The host remarked that the death of his mother acquainted him with the idea of love translating to grief. "It hurt so much because I'm so bummed that that love isn't there anymore, and that's a byproduct of her love for me," he said.
Having known the pain of being a son who lost a parent that loved him "almost too much," Daly said he had half a mind to examine his own love for his children, whom he loved the same way. The beloved host shares a four-member brood with wife Siri Pinter, comprising Jackson, Etta, London, and Goldie. Their father, being an advocate of mental health, has introduced them to the concept young. In an essay for Today, he explained how mental health isn't a taboo topic in his household and that his children have witnessed his own experiences with it first-hand. Daly wrote, "The most important thing for me is that my kids see from my example that if there is something I can't control, I get help."
Carson Daly has had panic attacks on television
With nearly three decades of airtime behind him, Carson Daly is a seasoned television personality. The NBC old hand is the very image of laid-back confidence every time he appears on screen. But this presentation isn't always as effortless as it seems. Daly has experienced panic attacks while the camera was on him, whether or not the audience was aware. "On 'The Voice,' when I'm live on Monday nights, most of the time, my right hand is in my right pocket, and I'm literally gripping onto the flesh of my thigh because I'm waiting for a high-panic moment to pass," he told USA Today. His proneness to panic attacks isn't wholly on account of his life as a public figure; Daly's panic attacks have come and passed even in the presence of his family or in relaxed settings like playgrounds.
The host's open conversations about mental health have been a prominent feature of his on-air presentations, culminating in a specialized NBC segment called "Mind Matters." While he is now an influential spokesperson on the subject, the first time that he experienced it, Daly didn't know what a panic attack was. "I had a hard time breathing. I was terrified for no apparent reason," he said on "Today." His condition progressed to alarming proportions, even landing Daly in hospital: "You feel like you're dying." Seeking therapy and being candid about his anxiety have helped Daly cope over the years.
Singer Christina Grimmie's murder saddened him deeply
Carson Daly was racked with sadness in 2016 following the shocking death of singer Christina Grimmie, whose artistry he had appreciated up close as host for "The Voice." Grimmie, who appeared on the 6th season of NBC's musical series and finished as the second runner-up, was shot to death by a man allegedly obsessed with her. The 22-year-old was meeting fans after a concert in Florida when the attacker killed her before shooting himself to death, E! News reported. Grimmie was rushed to hospital but died within hours of the incident, with the autopsy report citing "gunshot wounds of the head and chest" as the cause of death. The popular singer had two albums and multiple awards, including one from the American Music Awards.
The outpouring of grief, especially from the music world and Grimmie's fans, was profound, with stars like Adam Levine (who mentored her on "The Voice") expressing anguish over the violence. Over on "Today," NBC's star host paid a sentimental tribute to the late singer with whom he had shared the stage on many occasions. "She would walk in a room and have an infectious laugh. She was determined; she was confident. But she was so incredibly sweet," Daly said in a "Today" segment after the tragedy. Like Levine, Daly evidently had a soft spot for Grimmie, expressing surprise over the talented singer not having emerged as the winner of her season of "The Voice."
He mourned the loss of his friend tWitch
The death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss rocked the entertainment industry. Among the mourners pained by the loss of the dancer-DJ who had cultivated a huge following over the years as a beloved television personality was Carson Daly. The NBC host shared a close relationship with tWitch, memorably sharing the screen with him for his channel's New Year's Eve special in 2021. It turns out, tWitch — much like his peer Daly — was keen on hosting his own talk show. "He said, 'I think I can do it.' This was a person with dreams and hopes and a lot of things," NBC's Hoda Kotb, who interviewed the DJ in the months preceding his death, told audiences in a "Today" segment.
According to CNN, autopsy results confirmed that the 40-year-old died by suicide on December 13, 2022. Known for his thoughtful commentary on mental health issues, Daly weighed in on the importance of sensitivity toward the subject, visibly emotional over his friend's death. "I think people have to just stop assuming that when you see people on television, when you see them on social media, that they're OK," he discussed with Kotb. "Everybody's propping up the best part of themselves, and it's taking away from real conversations happening." tWitch, best known for his association with "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," is survived by his wife Allison Holker and their three children.
He had to undergo surgery for back pain
Carson Daly struggled with back pain for a long time, a part of his life he kept fans updated about in his trademark candid manner. Rooted in a snowmobiling accident he had back in 1997 during his MTV days, the health issue plagued the "Today" host for decades and landed him in hospital more than once. Daly underwent surgery twice in 2022, a journey he chronicled both on television and on social media. An anterior lumbar interbody fusion surgery — which the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons describes as a procedure that essentially combines problematic vertebrae – left Daly's spine affected and him missing from the hosting seat for weeks.
"Before surgery my world was getting smaller & darker due to chronic back pain. Now, the future is bright again & I'm excited to get back to being the active dad I used to be," he recounted on Instagram. "Now it's time to rehab physically & continue my wellness mentally." The surgery brought Daly considerable relief, given how deeply his chronic back problem invaded multiple aspects of his life — from the time he spent with his children to even the relationship he shared with his diet. Recovering post-surgery was, therefore, a comprehensive process for the host. "When I say, 'I'm feeling better,' I'm feeling better in a multitude of ways," he said on "Today." "Mentally, physically. The future is bright, but there's still a lot of work to do."
