Times Chip Gaines Was Joanna Gaines' Number One Fan

Chip Gaines never ceases to amaze with his ability to lift Joanna Gaines and celebrate her creative business mindset. However, Chip also comes through when advocating for her voice, especially in the earlier years of their business endeavors. This includes the years leading up to the success of "Fixer Upper," and before Magnolia became a household name.

In an issue of "Magnolia Journal," Chip explains how, for the majority of his life, he always thought he'd be the center of attention, according to People. However, in early company meetings and network sessions, it wasn't his personality that resonated with personnel, It was Joanna's. "The reality was when Jo spoke, it changed the dynamic of our meetings," Chip said. He went on to say that he acknowledged the organic shift in dynamics with sweltering pride for his wife, feeling as though the company was built for her to lead in a position of power, and not him. This humility is another aspect of why Chip is Joanna's number one fan, because of how easy for him, as someone in a position of influence and success, to have taken all of the credit. Instead, Chip gave credit where credit is due by celebrating Joanna's leadership abilities.