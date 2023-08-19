What Happened To TA3 Shaping Swimwear After Shark Tank?

For many women, beach anxiety is very real. Buying the right bathing suit for your body type can be extremely nerve-wracking, as these tight-fitting pieces can accentuate all the wrong curves. Well, one female-led fashion brand aims to end the stressful swimsuit search. TA3 Shaping Swimwear — which stands for "eat" backward — was founded by Leila Shams, a fashion designer hailing from Los Angeles.

The entrepreneur was inspired to make her swimwear line after struggling with her self-image when wearing traditional bathing suits. This insecurity eventually prompted her to get liposuction, and as she healed, she realized that the post-surgery apparel did wonders for her figure (per Shark Tank Blog). Over the next three years, Shams got to work perfecting a prototype of her first design and launched TA3 Swimwear in 2020.

Shams appeared on season 13 of "Shark Tank" in 2022. Calling her invention the world's most flattering swimsuit, the adjustable shapewear suits come in various designs and range from sizes XS to 3XL. While TA3's patent was still pending at the time of filming, Shams shared that her brand had already profited $800,000 in just over a year. Her suits sold for the above-average price of $178, which many women were willing to pay. She hoped that a Shark would invest in TA3 Swimwear, which she valued at $5 million.