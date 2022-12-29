The Swimsuit Style People Prefer, According To The List's Exclusive Survey

With winter in full effect, daydreams of summer crowd our minds while we bundle up to face the chilled outdoors. During this season, we're faced with concerns like how to keep our skin thriving despite harsh weather conditions, maintaining a practical but stylish winter wardrobe, and focusing on the things that make us feel good to avoid seasonal depression.

Perhaps some ways we get through winter — which, depending on one's preference, can be a content period of solitude or an isolating time — is reminiscing and planning for warmer days. There could be a spring break vacation on the horizon filled with warmth and vitamin D, or, like many of us, you might just be counting down the days until you can get in a swimsuit again and sit pool, lake, or oceanside.

With this in mind, The List surveyed readers to find which type of swimsuit reigns superior. The votes are in and they may or may not surprise you.