Who Is Claim To Fame's J.R.?

This article contains spoilers for "Claim to Fame" Season 2.

Each episode of ABC's "Claim to Fame" culminates in a guess-off, tasking one of the lowest-scoring competitors with correctly identifying the celebrity relative of another contestant. If they guess correctly, the exposed player is eliminated. However, if the guesser is incorrect, then their own claim to fame is revealed and their time in the competition comes to an end.

Season 2 episode 8, which aired on August 14th, ended with yet another incorrect stab at Chris' elusive celebrity relative, this time issued by the easy-going contestant J.R. As a result, the Dwayne Wade-look-alike's famous connection was revealed, stunning many of the other housemates and ending his time on the show.

Now that J.R., whose full name is Robert Stafford Jr., has left the game, and his celebrity relative has been definitively revealed, audiences can take a retrospective look at all the clues that have been pointing in this direction all along. With that in mind, here's everything we know about J.R. and his celebrity relative.