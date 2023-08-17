Kellie Pickler's First Statement After Her Husband's Death Is Heartbreaking

Trigger warning: The following article contains references to suicide.

Kellie Pickler's husband tragically died in February 2023 at the couple's Nashville home. The cause of Kyle Jacobs' death was confirmed as suicide in May 2023. And in the months since his death, Pickler hasn't made a public comment about what happened. That is until now. Pickler's statement to People about how she's doing and what happens next is heartbreaking in its honesty and gives a glimpse of the hardship that she's been going through.

Pickler started by giving some context as to why she hadn't previously made a statement about her husband's death, "One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don't know what to do, 'do nothing, just be still.' I have chosen to heed his advice." Pickler went on to express gratitude for the love and care she's received since the tragedy: "Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way. It has truly touched my soul and it's helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers."