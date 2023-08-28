Whatever Happened To The Bold And The Beautiful's Jack Marone?

Taylor gave birth to Jack, and the family enjoyed a happy time together for a bit. However, it didn't last. After Jack was born, it was revealed that there had been a mistake in the in-vitro fertilization lab, and Taylor had been impregnated with Brooke's egg instead of her own. This made Jack Nick and Brooke's biological child instead of Nick and Taylor's. Once she learned the truth, Taylor had trouble connecting with the boy, since he was the biological son of her enemy.

Things got even worse when Jack needed a bone marrow transplant. Since Brooke was the biological mother, she was able to donate, making Taylor even more upset that Brooke was providing more for Jack than she was able to. As if that wasn't enough, Brooke and Nick's relationship was not over; Nick declared that he still had feelings for Brooke and that he wanted a divorce from Taylor. Unable to cope with the mess she had found herself in, Taylor started drinking again.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).