A Closer Look At Adam And Jackie Sandler's Gorgeous Wedding

In June 2023, comedic king Adam Sandler celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary with his wife, Jackie Sandler. Adam commemorated the moment with a post on Instagram where he uploaded a photo of their wedding with a caption that read, "Your "I do" was the best gift of my life. My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you, and I love and appreciate your devoted soul more and more each day. Us. The kids. Let's keep going and going, babe. Lots of love to give you. Always."

Adam met Jackie, then known as Jackie Titone, while he was working on 1999's "Big Daddy." Jackie, a model and actor, had a small role as a waitress in the film. They hit off, and the pair wed in a Jewish ceremony on June 22, 2003. The couple's big day was held in Malibu, California, at a home owned by Dick Clark. Jackie wore a stunning white gown that Carolina Herrera reportedly designed, while Adam wore a classic tuxedo.

In a 2020 interview with "The Dan Patrick Show," Adam revealed that his wedding day was filled with unforgettable moments.