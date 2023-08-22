Why David Schwimmer Wanted Ross To Date Julie And Charlie On Friends

One of the key relationships of "Friends" was that of Ross and Rachel, played by David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston. The Ross and Rachel relationship timeline was a little bit messy at times, but it gave us pop culture references like "We were on a break!" and "You're my lobster." And the two of them were very much endgame for a lot of fans. But where would the fun be in a TV show if the two of them just got together and lived happily ever after? There had to be other people for the two of them to date. And Schwimmer wanted his character to date a specific type of woman.

Schwimmer explained in an interview with The Guardian that he "campaigned for years to have Ross date women of color . . . That was a very conscious push on my part." And he seems to have gotten his way. "Friends" fans will, of course, remember that even though Ross may have ended up with Rachel in the end, before that happened, at the start of Season 2, Ross's girlfriend was Julie, played by Lauren Tom, and at the end of Season 9 and through the beginning of Season 10, he dated Charlie, played by Aisha Tyler.