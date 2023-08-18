We're Swooning Over Jonathan Scott And Zooey Deschanel's Paris Vacation After Engagement

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are clearly on a love high, just enjoying each other's company as they travel Europe together, but have they already thought about getting married? Yes and no. Following their engagement news, a source told Us Weekly that the two were ready for married life. "[They] are ecstatic and can't wait to spend the rest of their lives together," a source said, adding that "before they got engaged, they had discussed marriage in great lengths. But as far as wedding planning, they haven't begun that phase yet. They're still celebrating their engagement and enjoying each moment as it comes."

For now, fans will just have to enjoy seeing photos of Scott and Deschanel in Paris (we're not mad about it) as they continue making beautiful memories together. Of course, we're sure Deschanel has snapped plenty of pictures of her new engagement ring, too. The ring, which is estimated to cost upwards of $250,000, features a floral design, which is perfect for the "New Girl" star. "Wearing them on my dress, using them as a headband, holding a lovely bouquet and still not sure if this conveys how much I love flowers," Deschanel captioned an Instagram post in July 2020. What more can we say? The guy did good.