Even General Hospital's Avery Pohl Isn't Sure If Esme Is Faking Her Amnesia (We're Still On The Fence)

On "General Hospital," the vicious Esme Prince (Avery Pohl) had committed several evil acts in her first year in Port Charles alone, but now seems to be unaccountable for them because she supposedly has amnesia. Pohl recently talked about this storyline at a "GH" fan event on Zoom (via Soap Hub), and remarked that Esme's change from evil to good overnight was enjoyable. "It's fun to go from not [necessarily] 'mustache-twirling' but definitely [Esme's] more evil side to [who she appears to be now]," she said. When asked if Esme's faking her memory loss, Pohl explained that she couldn't answer that question, but remarked, "I think Esme is a person that, overall, just lies to herself constantly because she's lying to other people."

Pohl also stated that she consulted an expert on how an amnesiac would behave and said the task of portraying it was daunting because "you're taking away all of someone's experiences. It's nature versus nurture." Esme recently had lunch with her boss, Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn), who explained that not remembering her many crimes is an opportunity to reinvent herself in a positive light. Pohl appears to agree, commenting, "She could make something else out of herself."

Despite the fact that Esme currently wears a kindly, innocent look on her face — where she previously had an evil glint in her eyes — we're still not totally convinced that she's truly changed.