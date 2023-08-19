What Happened To Tania Speaks Organic Skincare After Shark Tank?
Organic skincare is all the rage, and the "Shark Tank" has seen its fair share of business hopefuls. While companies such as Nardo's Natural successfully made a deal on the reality investment series, not all skincare brands are created equal. Take Tania Speaks Organic Skincare, a new approach to brow maintenance.
This organic cosmetic line was founded by then-19-year-old Tania Speaks, who took an unfortunate accident and turned it into a thriving business. When she was younger, Speaks was bullied due to her thick eyebrows and decided to take matters into her own hands: shaving off her brows completely. After realizing her horrible mistake, the young girl created her own brow growth formula, and its popularity allowed her to sell the product locally (per Shark Tank Blog).
She founded Tania Speaks Organic Skincare using the natural formulas she created in 2019. This brand uses organic ingredients such as vitamin E and aloe vera in their growth oils, gels, toners, and facial moisturizers. The young entrepreneur appeared on Shark Tank's 13th season in 2022. Speaks' business was already booming: As of filming, she had already hit $1.4 million in sales, with a $700,000 profit (via Shark Tank Blog). Now, the young entrepreneur aimed to further grow her business. With Speaks' can-do spirit, she ended up landing support from one special Shark.
What happened to Tania Speaks Organic Skincare on Shark Tank?
There was no doubt that Tania Speaks Organic Skincare was impressive. But after her pitch, the Sharks didn't see how they could provide value to her company. Even though Barbara Corcoran once shared that she looks for ambition before investing, she didn't think her investment would help Tania Speaks. The same was true for Kevin "Mr. Wonderful" O'Leary and Daymond John, who still gave the young entrepreneur her props.
Businesswoman Lori Greiner said that she wanted to partner with Speaks, but her lack of third-party skincare testing was concerning. She was also out. Just when all hope was lost, one Shark returned with an offer. It was billionaire Mark Cuban who took an interest in Speaks' journey and called her an inspiration for his own children. Thus, he offered her $400,000 in exchange for 20% of her company. Speaks countered this with 15% equity, which Cuban accepted, and also agreed to have her mentor his children.
Of his decision to partner with the 19-year-old, the angel investor told CNBC: "I saw my daughters — and my son, for that matter — in her. If I can get her to connect to my kids, that's more important than the money involved." Speaks walked out of the "Shark Tank" with not only an investor but an ally.
Tania Speaks Organic Skincare after Shark Tank
Before her appearance on "Shark Tank," Speaks had already been recognized for her business savvy at a young age. She was featured in Forbes in 2018 and spoke about how she turned her trauma into a million-dollar idea. "Entrepreneurship found me. I love helping other teens who are being bullied and lack confidence to embrace their flaws," she told Forbes. "My horrible experiences helped show me how to turn tragedy into triumph."
The exposure she landed on "Shark Tank" was invaluable, as Tania Speaks Organic Skincare has also been featured in "Time," "Cosmopolitan," and "Black Enterprise," according to the company's website. The brand still only uses naturally sourced ingredients such as carrot seed oil, oatmeal, and honey, and offers a Naked On The Go Organic Skincare Kit that costs $129.99.
Tania Speaks Organic Skincare also drew an online community of nearly 8,000 supporters on Instagram, where they showcased how these products have benefitted their skin. While based on their website, the brand is still in business, its Facebook and Instagram pages appear to have been inactive since the "Shark Tank" appearance, at least as of August 2023.