What Happened To Tania Speaks Organic Skincare After Shark Tank?

Organic skincare is all the rage, and the "Shark Tank" has seen its fair share of business hopefuls. While companies such as Nardo's Natural successfully made a deal on the reality investment series, not all skincare brands are created equal. Take Tania Speaks Organic Skincare, a new approach to brow maintenance.

This organic cosmetic line was founded by then-19-year-old Tania Speaks, who took an unfortunate accident and turned it into a thriving business. When she was younger, Speaks was bullied due to her thick eyebrows and decided to take matters into her own hands: shaving off her brows completely. After realizing her horrible mistake, the young girl created her own brow growth formula, and its popularity allowed her to sell the product locally (per Shark Tank Blog).

She founded Tania Speaks Organic Skincare using the natural formulas she created in 2019. This brand uses organic ingredients such as vitamin E and aloe vera in their growth oils, gels, toners, and facial moisturizers. The young entrepreneur appeared on Shark Tank's 13th season in 2022. Speaks' business was already booming: As of filming, she had already hit $1.4 million in sales, with a $700,000 profit (via Shark Tank Blog). Now, the young entrepreneur aimed to further grow her business. With Speaks' can-do spirit, she ended up landing support from one special Shark.