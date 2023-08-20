How Many Times Has Britney Spears Been Divorced?

Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari are headed for a divorce after 14 months of marriage. "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," Asghari wrote on his Instagram Stories the day after the divorce news was reported by TMZ. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other. And I wish her the best always. S*** happens," he continued before asking for people to be "kind and thoughtful."

Spears hasn't spoken out about the split, though she has been active on social media. This will be the third divorce for the pop star, who was previously married to her childhood friend, Jason Alexander, and to backup dancer, Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons. This time around, Spears is said to have an "ironclad" prenuptial agreement to safeguard her assets, per Us Weekly. According to Variety, Spears is said to have hired divorce attorney Laura Wasser to handle the proceedings and to make sure that everything gets worked out as intended — she still has her conservatorship lawyer Mathew Rosengart on her team, as well. And while Spears is no stranger to the divorce process, her other two marriages ended quite differently.