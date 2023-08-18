The Tuohy Family Lives An Extremely Lavish Life

In 2009, moviegoers were captivated by "The Blind Side," a true-life drama about an affluent couple, Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, and their relationship with Michael "Big Mike" Oher, an unhoused 17-year-old high school classmate of their son. Concerned about Oher's lack of direction and support in both school and life, the Tuohys took him under their wing, legally adopting him and helping him realize his potential as not only a football player (Oher went on to a successful career in the NFL) but as a person. The movie earned legions of fans, and Sandra Bullock won an Oscar for her portrayal of Leigh Anne Tuohy, but some critics thought the story felt too good to be true. And unfortunately, they might be right: Oher filed a lawsuit accusing the Tuohys of profiting from his name and story without sharing the proceeds with him.

The Tuohys were blindsided (sorry!) by Oher's accusations, arguing through their attorney in a statement to the Los Angeles Times that they are already so wealthy in their own right that exploiting someone they considered a son would be pointless. Whatever the truth is, it's clear the Tuohys have long been living high on the hog — here's a glimpse of what their lives look like now.