Every Actor We Expect To Return For NCIS Season 21

"NCIS" is set to return with its newest season, and we cannot be more excited. While it's unclear when exactly it will hit our screens due to the writers' strike, it hopefully won't be too delayed as it was originally scheduled to premiere in the fall of 2023. Short for Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the cult crime-drama series has been running on CBS since 2003.

It's no wonder it got yet another renewal, given that it keeps the network at the top of American "most popular" lists. In 2022, CBS scored the "Most Watched Network" title, TV Line reported, and according to Variety, "NCIS" was its most viewed series that same year. On a weekly basis, around 11.1 million people tuned in to see what the agency team was up to. The military-related criminal investigations have been so loved by audiences over the years that "NCIS" ultimately turned into a media franchise, branching out with spin-off shows like "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "NCIS: New Orleans." However, the original "NCIS" is by far the most popular among the bunch, according to ratings as well as fan-based reviews.

The series is known for bringing back some of its long-gone characters, and this time around is no different. Rumor has it that, along with the original cast lineup, some of your favorite team members you thought were gone for good might be making a surprise appearance.