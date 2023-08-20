David & Victoria Beckham's Daughter Harper Is Growing Up So Fast

Harper Beckham has to be one of the luckiest girls in the world. She's the youngest child and only daughter of the iconic soccer superstar David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, a multi-talented singer and fashion designer. As soon as Harper was born, she was destined to become loved worldwide by fans of her parents.

As the baby girl of the Beckhams, we like to imagine she also gets all the spoils that being the youngest girl in the family demands — especially since she has three older brothers that are all at least six years older than she is.

Even though her brothers have all grown up before our eyes, it feels like Harper growing up so quickly has caught us all by surprise — and that includes her parents. It's clear from recent interviews with the Beckhams and the family's Instagram posts that the youngest Beckham is no longer the little wide-eyed baby that her parents would carry around to events. These adorable grown-up moments of Harper Beckham prove how time can fly by in the blink of an eye.