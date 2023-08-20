Ashton Kutcher's Wellness Journey Led To A Major First At The South Pole

Ashton Kutcher was looking to regain "self-confidence" after suffering a blow to his health sometime in 2020. So, as anyone would do (or any celebrity, we should say), he set off on a wellness journey in the fullest sense of the word. The "That '70s Show" actor ended up in the South Pole. Yes, the literal southernmost point of the Earth — that South Pole. There, a man asked him if he would like to climb a mountain. It wasn't a reboot of his prank show "Punk'd," as Kutcher and the guide actually climbed a mountain, and the trip led to a series of firsts.

On "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Kutcher sat down with the host to explain how, once at the top, he was told he was the first person to ever make the summit. "We climb up this mountain and we get to the top and he said, 'You're the first person that has ever climbed this mountain. You get to name it,'" the celeb explained to Corden. This revelation led to another novel experience — an attempt to bestow a name upon a mountain.