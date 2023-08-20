How Brooke Shields Almost Saved Jenny McCarthy From Her Disastrous Stint On The View

ABC's "The View" has become one of the most anticipated shows on TV. It has even secured the top position among daytime network talk shows and news programs in terms of Households and Total Viewers in 2021-2022. "The View's" performance has defeated shows like "Live With Kelly and Ryan," "Dr. Phil," NBC's "Today Third Hour," and CBS' "The Talk." Even after the heartbreaking death of one of its pioneers, Barbara Walters, "The View" has maintained its millions of viewers.

The program featuring women giving their views on different matters has indeed flourished on the small screen. For this reason alone, it's inevitable a lot of celebrities wanted to be part of the show, including actor Brooke Shields. "The Blue Lagoon" star admitted she tried to land a spot to be one of the panelists in "The View." Sharing how she gave everything she can, she told Andy Cohen in her appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in 2019, "I went through a week of being on the show and I did all my homework. I take everything very seriously," (via YouTube).

Despite her efforts, the producers decided to have Jenny McCarthy fill in the position instead. If only Shields got the part, the multi-millionaire actor and TV personality wouldn't even have to undergo horrible filming experience during her stint from 2013 until 2014.