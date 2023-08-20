Below Deck Stars Who Are Part Of The LGBTQIA Community

For the unacquainted, "Below Deck" is a reality show on Bravo, and has been on the air since 2013. It follows the exploits of a yacht crew as they navigate life while sailing the seven seas, per TV Insider. The crew was originally led by Captain Lee Rosbach; though he's taken a break from the show, Captain Lee addressed his "Below Deck" future in an exclusive interview with The List, hinting at a possible return.

From "The Real World: New York" showcasing one of the first out gay people on TV, to "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy's" whole existence, reality TV has continuously broken ground in terms of LGBTQ+ representation. "Below Deck" is no exception, with several out and proud crew members. David Bradberry first paved the way back in season one, when he came out as gay to his crewmates, and Captain Sandy Yawn, leader of the "Below Deck Mediterranean" crew, doesn't discriminate when it comes to love, openly dating both men and women. Cast members like these two set the precedent for LGBTQ+ acceptance on "Below Deck," and plenty of yachties have come out since then.

Tyler Walker, who joined the crew in season 10, broke barriers when he came out on camera, saying in a confessional, "My sexuality is fluid...moving into yachting, I could just explore myself. It's been amazing.". Just two seasons prior, Izzy Wouters, out and proud lesbian, graced our screens. She came out as a lesbian in 2020, though her journey took place off-camera. Both stars admitted to facing difficulty in their coming out processes because of their reality TV star status.