Y&R's Zuleyka Silver Knows Which Genoa City Power-Player Audra Really Fears (& We Don't Blame Her)

After decades of succeeding against everything life has thrown at her, Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) has become a power player in Genoa City on "The Young and the Restless." With her ruthless husband Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) by her side, and as COO of Newman Media, Nikki is certainly a force to be reckoned with. When Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) first came to town with a mysterious agenda in September 2022, it was only a matter of time before she ended up in Nikki's crosshairs. In an interview posted on August 18, Silver told Soaps she was thrilled to work with icons Scott and Braeden, stating, "I have such immense respect for them and their work ethic. It always feels like they're both in my corner, and I so appreciate that, what with being the new person."

With the state of their businesses currently in flux, Nikki took time on the August 10 episode to size up Audra and see what she's really planning. Silver stated, "I'm not sure if maybe Nikki recognizes a part of herself in Audra. Or maybe Nikki admires Audra's brazenness!" She added that there are more exciting stories coming because "Nikki's not done trying to put Audra in her place!" After Audra had no choice but to explain to Nikki and Victor that Adam Newman was blackmailing her over a hidden scandal from her past at McCall, Silver noted, "This is the first time we've seen [Audra] rattled."