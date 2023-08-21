Insiders Deny Secret Meeting Plans Between King Charles And Prince Harry

Rumors have swirled that Prince Harry and King Charles have been considering holding "peace talks" since before the coronation took place in May. As far as we know, though, no reconciliation between the famously feuding father and son duo has taken place. It's now being reported that things still aren't looking good for Prince William and Harry's relationship, and the same goes for Harry's relationship with his dad.

Previous rumors of a potential royal reconciliation have been reignited as of late when it was reported that Harry had a plan to visit the U.K. after he heads to Dusseldorf and makes a speech at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games on September 16. While it's possible that Harry does have this visit with his dad and brother in mind, that doesn't mean that Charles and William will agree to a meeting with their estranged family member. From the sound of it, the king and his heir aren't ready to forgive and forget just yet, and the day that they are ready may never come.