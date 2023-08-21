The Sweet Way John Travolta And Jamie Lee Curtis Gave A Rescue Dog A Fur-Ever Home

Jamie Lee Curtis and John Travolta have quite a few things in common. They both became full-blown movie stars in the late '70s — Curtis had us holding our breaths in "Halloween" the same year that Travolta sang his way into our hearts in "Grease." In 1985, they played love interests in the critically-panned film, "Perfect." More recently, the award-winning actors found a forever home for a rescue puppy named Mac N Cheese — and believe it or not, deceased actor Betty White also played an important role in this real-life Hollywood fairy tale.

At the 2022 Oscars, Jamie Lee Curtis paid tribute to White during the annual "In Memoriam" segment, addressing "The Golden Girls" star's love of animals. However, Curtis wasn't alone on stage — the "Everything Everywhere All at Once" award winner was accompanied by Mac N Cheese, a rescue puppy up for adoption at Paw Works. "The greatest gift you could give Betty White is to open your heart and your home and adopt a rescue dog just like Mac N Cheese from Paw Works," Curtis told the star-studded audience at the Dolby Theater, per YouTube. Fortunately, John Travolta had space in his Florida estate for a new puppy, and Mac N Cheese has been living in luxury ever since.