The Tragic Event That Led John Stamos To Meet Julia Roberts

We'll admit that John Stamos, better known as "Uncle Jesse" on the '90s classic "Full House," and "Pretty Woman" icon Julia Roberts live in two totally separate worlds in our brains. But in reality, they're both Hollywood celebs who have been around for a while. It shouldn't come as a surprise, then, that they've interacted before (but it still blows our minds just a little). However, the way the two actors met is a surprise.

Stamos got quite the shock when Roberts appeared from the shadows while he was visiting an ailing friend who was close to them both. Speaking to "The Jess Cagle Show" on SiriusXM, Stamos recalled the time when he was visiting acclaimed Hollywood industry great Garry Marshall in the hospital. The 80-something-year-old director was in his final days, and Stamos had gone to say his goodbyes to the man he referred to as a mentor.

As he approached Marshall in the dark and dimly lit room to pay his respects, "Out of the shadow, in the corner, out of the shadow comes Julia Roberts. And she goes, 'Oh, hi John, I'm Julia Roberts.' I'm like, 'Yeah, I know who you are,'" Stamos explained. Roberts may have given him a screen-worthy jumpscare, but it was worth it. He conceded, "Garry, he made it come true. I finally met her."