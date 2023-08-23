How Chelsea Clinton Made A Real Change In White House Tradition As A Child

It appears that Chelsea Clinton was destined to be a political activist. In an equally endearing and impressive letter, the former First Daughter wrote to then-President Ronald Raegan in 1985. A photocopy of the letter was saved by her father, Bill Clinton, and released in her 2018 children's book "It's Your World: Get Informed, Get Inspired & Get Going!" At just 5 years old, Chelsea wrote to Raegan: "Dear Mr. President, I have seen the Sound of Music: the Nazis don't look like very nice people. Please don't go to their cemetery." (via People)

She was referencing Raegan's controversial visit to the Bitburg cemetery, where Nazi soldiers are buried. In a bid for the president to take her seriously, her letter was also complete with a roll of colorful stickers. Once President Clinton entered office in 1992, Chelsea urged him to start what is now the Children's Correspondence Unit. "Now, all kids' letters get treated separately and [they] get a more kid-friendly response than just the letter that I missed, and that's continued under every administration," she explained to PageSix.

From a young age, Chelsea was encouraged to pursue education and activism. She released "The Book of Gutsy Women" in 2019 and an accompanying AppleTV+ series "Gutsy" in 2022. Hillary Clinton also joined her daughter in producing the series, which aims to spotlight women-led projects that are changing their communities for the better. As for her career, Chelsea has become a staunch advocate for women's rights, especially in the political sphere.