How Hate Impacted Chelsea Clinton's Childhood

Childhood is hard no matter who you are — in lieu of bills and "grown-up" responsibilities, you're forced to deal with a changing mind and body, strained relationships with peers or family, and the struggle of learning how to navigate the world. And if you're the child of the President of the United States, those hardships only become more difficult to handle.

Such was the case for Chelsea Clinton, the only daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. When Chelsea's father was first inaugurated, she was on the cusp of teenhood at only 12 years old. While promoting a new AppleTV+ docuseries called "Gutsy" with her mother, Chelsea shared how she's felt that "hate" and "the whisper of violence" have surrounded her family since her youth.

The mother-daughter duo spoke to CBS News about how their own life experience ties into the docuseries' empowering narrative of confident, fearless women, from Hillary learning to wear pantsuits to avoid lewd photographers exploiting her likeness to Chelsea being verbally and physically assaulted by pro-life protesters in 1992.