Whitney Thore Shares Scary Details Of Dad Glenn's Car Crash: 'Hug Your Daddies Tight'

Whitney Way Thore from TLC's "My Big Fat Fabulous Life" took to Instagram Monday, August 21, 2023 to share details of her father Glenn Thore's recent car accident. In the video, Whitney said the accident took place over the weekend of August 19 and 20. Glenn's vehicle was hit by someone who ran a red light. The collision happened near where Whitney lives, and she was able to accompany her father to the ER. As for Glenn's physical condition post-crash, Whitney said, "he didn't break his ribs, but he does have a broken bone in his ankle and he's got a very large hematoma on his leg." She added that "in true Glenn Thore fashion, he did refuse the morphine that [the ER] offered him."

The second half of Whitney's update video was filmed the day after the crash and is less somber. It showed Whitney and Glenn sitting side-by-side in her car, and she laughed at the expression on his face. Glenn must be an avid coffee drinker, because Whitney explained how he said he needed to go to Starbucks or the employees at the coffee shop would worry about him. With their coffees secured, Whitney asked Glenn what he was going to do today and he said, "Rest."