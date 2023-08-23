How Martha Stewart Reportedly Upset Her Rich Neighbors By Hosting New Friends

Good fences make good neighbors, and it seems as though the reservedly posh neighborhood in upstate New York where Martha Stewart lives might need some fence mending. Stewart's neighbors are reportedly wary of the business mogul's outdoor soirees with her friends and new Westchester residents, designer Andy Chia Yu and his partner Dr. Evan Goldstein.

Trouble in upstate paradise began following a lavish birthday celebration thrown by Yu for Goldstein and Stewart. According to Page Six, sources close to the neighborhood drama said, "People are jealous. There were never parties like this in Westchester before, but it's new money!" Others took a far less envious approach, accusing Yu of cozying up to Stewart for personal gain.

The hotly debated birthday bash certainly isn't the first time Stewart invited people to visit her home in Westchester County. However, with far less philanthropic intentions — and a few too many food vendors, according to the neighborhood — her backyard party has caused quite a stir.