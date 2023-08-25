What These Popular Big Brother Winners Are Doing Today

In the summer of 2000, CBS locked a bunch of people in a house for a few months for the first time. Year after year, we watch houseguests be forced to compete against one another for their spot on the show. And each week, someone gets evicted. That's right, we're talking "Big Brother."

The Julie Chen Moonves-hosted reality series was a hit from the start. It's part social experiment and part soap opera, a competition show where viewers are just as engaged in the personalities on screen as they are in who wins each week. Over time, the show has softened, leaning into its silliness and fun just as much as it mines content from the interpersonal drama that naturally arises when different people are stuck in a house together. "I used to take it so seriously," Moonves told Parade, noting that her relatively formal approach to hosting earned her the nickname "Chenbot." "Now I've learned to just have fun with it, let go and let God, and most of all, not be so judgy of these houseguests!"

Oh, the houseguests. The show has minted some genuine television stars over its run, and it's also awarded a number of people who have gone back to their quiet lives away from the intense glare of the studio lights. It can be easy to lose track of the show's contestants when the season is over, so read on for a check-in with 14 of the show's most popular winners.